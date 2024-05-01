Savant Capital LLC Has $13.92 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,537 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $13,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average is $73.94. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

