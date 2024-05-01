Sage Rhino Capital LLC Takes Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 17,725 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 57,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas raised National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,165.00.

National Grid Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NGG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.76. The stock had a trading volume of 26,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $74.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.87.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

