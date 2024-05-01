Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Acquires Shares of 567 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 34.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,514 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.9% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 211 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,080 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,994,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.58.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total value of $723,795.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total transaction of $723,795.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,573 shares of company stock worth $89,548,241. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded down $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $547.28. 672,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,431,370. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $603.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.34. The company has a market capitalization of $235.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

