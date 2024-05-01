One Day In July LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

One Day In July LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,939,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $100.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,822,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,082. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.74.

