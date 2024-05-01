TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Reduced by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises about 6.4% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $15,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after buying an additional 75,784 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total value of $3,421,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total transaction of $3,421,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $4.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,252.47. The company had a trading volume of 25,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,243. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $750.86 and a 12-month high of $1,269.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,207.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1,068.32. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TDG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,170.27.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

