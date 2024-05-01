Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,057 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 33,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,673,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,573. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.99. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $92.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.73.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

