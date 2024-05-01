Owen LaRue LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Owen LaRue LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.6% of Owen LaRue LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 79,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000.

NASDAQ JEPQ traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.31. 1,323,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,333. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $54.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

