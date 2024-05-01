Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Bought by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. One Day In July LLC owned 1.41% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $19,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,403.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 55,516 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter.

VIOV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.86. 18,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,287. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.87. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $70.68 and a 12 month high of $90.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

