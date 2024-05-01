Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.15.

LLY stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $776.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,763. The stock has a market cap of $737.64 billion, a PE ratio of 133.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $399.26 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $761.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $669.21.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

