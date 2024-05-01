Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.31. 3,201,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,407,219. The stock has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

