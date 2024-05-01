One Day In July LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

One Day In July LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,290 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,590,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,071,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,572,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,977,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,871,000 after buying an additional 517,435 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,377. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.50. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $87.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

