Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 98,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,769 shares of company stock worth $11,508,906. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE CAT traded down $3.09 on Wednesday, hitting $331.48. 1,014,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,514. The company has a market capitalization of $165.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $351.08 and a 200 day moving average of $302.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.60 and a twelve month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.