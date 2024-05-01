Owen LaRue LLC Buys Shares of 37,160 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Owen LaRue LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 37,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

CALF traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,880 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

