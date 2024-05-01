VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Stake Increased by Owen LaRue LLC

Owen LaRue LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 263.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,580 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF comprises about 1.8% of Owen LaRue LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Owen LaRue LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 549.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter.

BATS HYD traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,967 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1942 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

