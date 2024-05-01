Owen LaRue LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Owen LaRue LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Owen LaRue LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY remained flat at $32.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 179,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,489. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

