One Day In July LLC Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

One Day In July LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,669,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,531,000 after purchasing an additional 449,639 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,890,000 after buying an additional 6,525,177 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,190.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,416,000 after buying an additional 5,054,597 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,098,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,760,000 after buying an additional 374,702 shares during the period. Finally, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 459.2% during the third quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 1,973,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,349,000 after buying an additional 1,620,909 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.40. 831,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,032. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $67.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.26.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

