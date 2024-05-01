One Day In July LLC Sells 517 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

One Day In July LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,070. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

