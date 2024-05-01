One Day In July LLC Takes $357,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

One Day In July LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 383,206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,235,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,355,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,160,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,549,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.79. The company had a trading volume of 163,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,152. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $84.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

