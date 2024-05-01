Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE PSX traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.45. 540,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,747. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

