Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$0.70 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$2.50.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.94.
View Our Latest Analysis on Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Price Performance
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Corus Entertainment
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.