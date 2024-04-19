Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$0.70 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$2.50.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.94.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of TSE CJR.B opened at C$0.51 on Monday. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$0.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.68.

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.