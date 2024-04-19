National Bankshares Cuts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$32.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.80.

CAE stock opened at C$25.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.93. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$24.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.87.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.09 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.2964371 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

