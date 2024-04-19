Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$0.85 by Analysts at CIBC

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$1.15 to C$0.85 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CJR.B. TD Securities reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cormark upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.94.

Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$0.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.75. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.03.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

