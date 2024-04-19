Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$118.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CP. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$120.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$120.25.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$115.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$94.45 and a 52 week high of C$123.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$107.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3266423 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67. In related news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.15, for a total value of C$183,225.00. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67. Insiders have sold a total of 97,758 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

