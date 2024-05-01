Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $11,743,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.58. 787,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,193. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.13 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

