Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,785,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,586,000 after acquiring an additional 456,639 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 848,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 32,308 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 52,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.08.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 852,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,823. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

