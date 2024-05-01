Oder Investment Management LLC Takes $370,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,146.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,573.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCS stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 981,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,195. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0766 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

