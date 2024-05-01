Oder Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Oder Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,561 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,022,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 79,057 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 995,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 80,981 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 756,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,780. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

