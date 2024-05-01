Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 454 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,094,000 after buying an additional 588,724 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,954,000 after buying an additional 415,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,155,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,554,000 after buying an additional 197,770 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,638,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,808,000 after buying an additional 79,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,763,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,944,000 after buying an additional 186,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $4.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,700,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,575. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.11.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

