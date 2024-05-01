Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,149 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BA traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $170.09. 1,811,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,619,841. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.38. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a PE ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

