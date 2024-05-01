Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 6,656 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 1.1% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,402,000 after purchasing an additional 81,615 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,078,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,415,000 after purchasing an additional 360,020 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,004,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 909,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,379,000 after purchasing an additional 47,666 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.88. 229,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,330. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $90.76 and a 1 year high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

