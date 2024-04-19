Cormark Reiterates “C$7.50” Price Target for Vitalhub (TSE:VHI)

Cormark set a C$7.50 price objective on Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Vitalhub Stock Down 3.0 %

TSE:VHI opened at C$6.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$279.74 million, a PE ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.57. Vitalhub has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$6.86.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.68 million. Vitalhub had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vitalhub will post 0.1501823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

