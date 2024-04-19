Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Raised to C$13.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 0.4 %

DPM stock opened at C$10.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$7.79 and a 52-week high of C$10.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.137045 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dundee Precious Metals

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 20,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total value of C$205,294.58. In other news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 20,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total transaction of C$205,294.58. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$38,369.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,790 shares of company stock worth $798,029. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

