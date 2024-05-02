Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) & Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Financial Comparison

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Free Report) and Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited and Palmer Square Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited 0 0 0 0 N/A Palmer Square Capital BDC 0 3 4 0 2.57

Palmer Square Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $16.93, indicating a potential upside of 4.76%. Given Palmer Square Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Palmer Square Capital BDC is more favorable than Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

6.5% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited and Palmer Square Capital BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited $565.74 million 0.93 -$60.20 million N/A N/A Palmer Square Capital BDC $112.22 million 4.69 $107.84 million N/A N/A

Palmer Square Capital BDC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited and Palmer Square Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited N/A N/A N/A Palmer Square Capital BDC 96.09% 23.31% 9.23%

Dividends

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Palmer Square Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%.

Summary

Palmer Square Capital BDC beats Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services primarily in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Consumer Finance, Private Credit, Mortgage Loans, Investment Management, and Group Management and Support segments. It offers unsecured loan to individuals and businesses through branches and online platforms; and first mortgage and second mortgage loans to property owners, as well as customized financing solutions to property investors. The company also engages in the public markets, alternative, and real estate investment activities. In addition, it offers secretarial, financial consultancy, enterprise management, nominee, money lending, asset management, property investment, securities trading, marketing planning, and fund management services. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited is a subsidiary of AP Emerald Limited.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

