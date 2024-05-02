ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives $93.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ASGN to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

ASGN Stock Down 0.9 %

ASGN stock opened at $95.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.68 and a 200-day moving average of $93.84. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $63.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.42.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $102,982.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,271.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,600.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $102,982.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,271.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,846 shares of company stock worth $1,029,157 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASGN by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ASGN by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASGN by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 110,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASGN during the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

