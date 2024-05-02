Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $470.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY stock opened at $383.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.88. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

