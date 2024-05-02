B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Shares of RILY opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $60.72. The company has a market cap of $990.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $346.51 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 65.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

