B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
B. Riley Financial Stock Performance
Shares of RILY opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $60.72. The company has a market cap of $990.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60.
B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $346.51 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial
About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.
Featured Stories
