Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Lowered to C$54.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.46.

Parkland Stock Performance

PKI stock opened at C$43.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$30.29 and a 12-month high of C$47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.41 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.302673 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.23%.

Insider Transactions at Parkland

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$43,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total transaction of C$328,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 1,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$43,000.00. Insiders have sold 42,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,999 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Featured Articles

