Desjardins Cuts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$208.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$216.00 to C$208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TFII has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$209.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$182.78.
TFI International Stock Down 0.4 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director John Pratt bought 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$137.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,580.56. In related news, Director John Pratt purchased 819 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$137.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,580.56. Also, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$210.00, for a total transaction of C$420,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 69,290 shares of company stock valued at $13,228,693 and sold 52,706 shares valued at $11,109,229. 5.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
