Oder Investment Management LLC Has $857,000 Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Oder Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 519,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 63,730 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 228,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 32,269 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

BTT traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. 47,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,239. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

