Oder Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000. Oder Investment Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 975.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSJR traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,084. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $22.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.1248 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.