Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 39,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.29.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $95.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $122.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.34.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

