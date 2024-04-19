Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 million, a P/E ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Further Reading

