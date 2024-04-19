Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 million, a P/E ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.53.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter.
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
