Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Xunlei
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xunlei
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.