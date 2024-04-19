Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Xunlei

About Xunlei

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 132.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xunlei by 69.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xunlei during the third quarter worth $36,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Featured Articles

