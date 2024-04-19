Hollywood Bowl Group’s (BOWL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.10) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BOWL stock opened at GBX 332.50 ($4.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.27. The stock has a market cap of £570.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,653.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 324.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 292.18. Hollywood Bowl Group has a twelve month low of GBX 211.85 ($2.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 345.50 ($4.30).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of GBX 11.27 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.27. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.

In other news, insider Stephen Burns sold 165,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 321 ($4.00), for a total value of £531,884.16 ($662,123.94). In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Stephen Burns sold 165,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 321 ($4.00), for a total transaction of £531,884.16 ($662,123.94). Also, insider Ivan Schofield sold 20,000 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($3.97), for a total transaction of £63,800 ($79,422.38). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,696 shares of company stock worth $66,248,416. 4.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

