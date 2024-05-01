HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,105 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 31,807 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 202,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 103,639 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,112,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,934,000 after buying an additional 294,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $36.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $155.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

HCP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $826,510.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,804,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,546,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,242. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

