Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $536,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $322.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $241.41 and a one year high of $340.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

