MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 76,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

