Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 10,607 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 529,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,170,000 after purchasing an additional 44,876 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 306.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 192,657 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 219,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 162,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,710,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $76,974.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,102.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $76,974.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,102.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,425.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,361 shares of company stock worth $2,299,243. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.23.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $862.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBX. Stephens boosted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

