Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 81 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $494.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $374.85 and a 1 year high of $536.63. The company has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $514.64 and its 200 day moving average is $485.03.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.