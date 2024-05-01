Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,186 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AM Squared Ltd grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.47.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE TRV traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.69. 173,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,076. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,681 shares of company stock valued at $14,427,504. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

